Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $101,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.