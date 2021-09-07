Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.