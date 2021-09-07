Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.45. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

