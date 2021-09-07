Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after buying an additional 163,832 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $91.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

