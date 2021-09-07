Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,024,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,517,000. UiPath makes up about 1.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $8,027,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $470,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 55,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.