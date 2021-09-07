Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $101.60 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 418,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,595,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Okta by 109.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $5.74 on Tuesday, reaching $264.66. 24,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,709. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

