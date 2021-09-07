Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $198.53 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $198,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. 11,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,999. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

