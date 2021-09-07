Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 6,143,241 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,143,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,800,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.55% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $64,454,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $35,346,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Skillz stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 78,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,898,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.