Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $66,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

