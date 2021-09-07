Nicholas John Swenson Buys 1,464 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 368 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,765.92.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 80 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 288 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

Shares of AIRT traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 38,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Air T, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

