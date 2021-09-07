NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 163,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,281. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

