NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.92

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.