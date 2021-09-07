News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in News by 256.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 66,321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in News by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,851,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,480,000 after buying an additional 595,083 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

