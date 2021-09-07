Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Newmont has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

