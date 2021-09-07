Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 4,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

