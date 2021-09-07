New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,381 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.