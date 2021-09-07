New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in fuboTV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

