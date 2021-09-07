New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after buying an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after buying an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

TEX opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

