New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,817 shares of company stock valued at $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKTR opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

