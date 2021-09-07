New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

