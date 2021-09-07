Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $1.02 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

