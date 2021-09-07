Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 19,642 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

