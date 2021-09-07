Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 108 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,922,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 139.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,277,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $488.10 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

