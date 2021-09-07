Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

