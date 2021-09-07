Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,235. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

