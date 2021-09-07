Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 2,477 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.05% of Danaos worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 218.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Danaos by 29.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

