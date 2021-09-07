Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $36.11 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Navcoin has a market cap of $36.11 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005234 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00026137 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,559,814 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

