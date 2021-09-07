National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 315.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NEX traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 250 ($3.27). The company had a trading volume of 1,411,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.46. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

