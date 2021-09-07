NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 11,000 Shares

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,450.00 ($7,464.29).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Sebastian Evans purchased 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,500.00 ($6,785.71).

On Thursday, July 29th, Sebastian Evans purchased 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,900.00 ($7,071.43).

The company has a current ratio of 99.67, a quick ratio of 99.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s payout ratio is 15.11%.

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

