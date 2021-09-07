MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) versus Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Critical Review

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MVB Financial and Isabella Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.64 $37.41 million $3.06 12.58 Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.59 $10.89 million $1.34 19.10

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. MVB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 25.48% 15.09% 1.44% Isabella Bank 17.72% 6.23% 0.68%

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MVB Financial pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MVB Financial and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Isabella Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

