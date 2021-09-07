Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $324.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

