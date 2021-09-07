Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $22,782,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,679,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

