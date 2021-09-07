Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 43,142 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440,375 shares of company stock valued at $86,577,994. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

