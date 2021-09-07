Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.57

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 4396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.
COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.