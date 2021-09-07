Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.57

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 4396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

