MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $14.76

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $14.25. MorphoSys shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 96 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

