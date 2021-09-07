Morgan Stanley Sells 299,640 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

