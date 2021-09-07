Morgan Stanley Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $41.50

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.50 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.23 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $42,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

