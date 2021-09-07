Morgan Stanley Has $1.88 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $10,486,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $6,454,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $5,065,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATGE opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

