Morgan Stanley Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 153.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIM stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

