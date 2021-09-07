Morgan Stanley Has $1.80 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of PAR Technology worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $265,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 21.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $90.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

