Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LJPC stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

