Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.