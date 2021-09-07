Morgan Stanley Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $75.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.