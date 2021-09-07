Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $418.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $388.99 and last traded at $381.71, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.61 and a 200 day moving average of $338.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

