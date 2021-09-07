Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $161.28 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $161,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 259,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 483,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.