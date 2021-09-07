MongoDB’s (MDB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $526.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average of $332.62. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,177.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock worth $65,194,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.