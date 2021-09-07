MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,947.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $12,947.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00126905 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,188,144 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

