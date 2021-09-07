Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Hits $4.39 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $75,068.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $501.42 or 0.01069227 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00381131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,669 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

