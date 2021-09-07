Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $98.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $363.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 933.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $65.42. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,874. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.