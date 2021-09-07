ModiHost Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $185,541.59 and $19,156.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

